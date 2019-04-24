Port Byron man charged with felony possession of child pornography

A Port Byron, Illinois man is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on charges after a lengthy investigation into child pornography.

Illinois State Police and members of the Illinois Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched a home in Port Byron and arrested 24-year-old Cody L. Redman on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He's being held on $100,000 bond.

Redman is charged with six counts of felony possession of child pornography. Additional charges are pending with the further examination of electronic evidence.

ISP says they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Investigators then developed a significant amount of electronic evidence leading to the search warrant and arrest.

Anonymous tips of child exploitation or child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.

