Port Byron man facing DUI, other charges in I-88 crash

A Port Byron man is facing several charges, including driving under the influence, following a crash early Sunday on Interstate 88.

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

Darin L. Martin, 54, was driving a 2016 Honda Civic eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic on I-88 near milepost 3.5.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the roadway to the right and entered the center median. The vehicle traveled eastbound in the center median before colliding with a creek embankment, according to state police.

Martin, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Genesis Hospital-Illini Campus in Silvis with minor injuries, according to state police.

He is charged with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, improper lane usage, crossing a designated median and disobeying a controlled devise for designated lanes.