Crews battle structure fire in Port Byron early Monday

UPDATE 3-1-19 2:50 p.m.

Rock Island County Dispatch confirms this is a house fire. It is unknown if there were any occupants in the home at the time the fire broke up.

This is near the 600 block of Ravine St. in Port Byron.

TV6 has a crew on scene working to get more information.

ORIGINAL:

Crews are responding to a structure fire in Port Byron early Monday morning.

KWQC was told the fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. and Rapids City Fire Department has been on the scene working to put the fire out.

The KWQC news team has a crew headed to the scene and is working to gather more information.