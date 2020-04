Starting on Wednesday, April 15, 35th Street north of 7th Avenue will be closed in Rock Island.

City officials say this is due to construction on the campus of Augustana College.

The construction traffic will cause 35th Street to be closed to the public and only available to emergency vehicles as necessary until March 2021.

Traffic will be detoured one block west to 34th Street.

City officials say they apologize for any inconvenience due to the closure.