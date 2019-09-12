Portion of 8th Street reopened in Muscatine; work on Iowa Avenue continues

City officials in Muscatine say a portion of 8th Street has reopened to traffic. This is in the 200 block of West 8th Street. KE Flatworks Inc., has pulled back the barricades to just west of the Sycamore Street intersection on Thursday.

Muscatine project managers hope to have the work on Iowa Avenue along with the work on the Iowa Avenue and 8th Street intersection finished by Monday, Sept. 23. If it's delayed by weather, officials say they will pull back the 8th Street barricades to just west of the Iowa Avenue intersection. They will then open Iowa Avenue and 8th Street to the Iowa Avenue intersection for traffic.

The Phase 4B detour along 7th Street will remain in effect as work continues on the project west of the Iowa Avenue intersection.