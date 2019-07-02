One in custody, gun recovered after chase in Davenport

UPDATE 4:31 p.m.: Police tell TV6 one person is in custody and one gun has been recovered after a police chase in Davenport.

Police say around 1 p.m., they were notified of a crime that had involved a gun. Police did not go into detail about what this crime was. A short time later, police were alerted of the suspect vehicle and a pursuit then began.

Police say the pursuit ended near West Lombard and Brady Street. Once the suspect vehicle came to a stop, officials say the driver ran off and then was taken into custody a short time later.

Police tell TV6 a gun was recovered.

While police say the driver of the suspect vehicle was involved in car accidents throughout the pursuit, police say no injuries have been reported.

ORIGINAL: A large police presence in Davenport has portions of Brady Street blocked off.

Multiple TV6 viewers tell TV6 that Brady is blocked off near Vander Veer Botanical Park.

One viewer says they were approached by police while in their vehicle and were told to turn around due to the police presence

