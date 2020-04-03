Portion of East 53rd Street in Davenport to be reduced to two lanes temporarily

Road work is expected to begin on East 53rd Street in Davenport, starting the week of April 13.

Officials with Davenport Public Works say there will be traffic restrictions on East 53rd Street between Brady and Eastern.

Traffic will be down to two lanes starting that week. This is necessary for street reconstruction and widening, along with storm water and utility improvements.

The project will start in the south/eastbound lanes and then switch to the north/westbound lanes as work progresses.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route as traffic delays are likely.