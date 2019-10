Heads up to those using Highway 151 in the Dubuque area, police say the roads are icy in some spots.

In Facebook post, police say with the snow and below-freezing temperatures drivers can expect icy conditions, especially on bridges and elevated highways.

Highway 151 southbound from the 16th Street off-ramp to 9th Street was closed due to a multiple-vehicle accident. It is not known if there are any injuries at this time.