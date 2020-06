City officials in Davenport have announced the partial closure of Jersey Ridge Road for a water main installation.

Davenport Public Works officials say this will be between East 29th and Garfield. This is expected to begin on Wednesday, June 3 and continue on Thursday, June 4.

On Friday, June 5, officials say the area will return to one lane of travel in each direction as IowaAmerican Water crews continue its water main installation in the area.