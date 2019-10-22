Portion of Knoxville Road under construction in Rock Island County

Officials with the Rock Island County Highway Department have announced the construction of an intersection of the Rock-Island Milan Parkway.

Knoxville Road, at the intersection of the Rock-Island Milan Parkway, will be under construction on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Officials say traffic lights at Knoxville Road and the Rock Island-Milan Parkway will be flashing red and traffic will be routed through the work area by use of flaggers and standard traffic control devices.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution when driving through all construction zones.