County officials in Rock Island have announced that a portion of Loud Thunder Road (County Highway TT) will be closed to through traffic.

This is three miles west of the Lake George Spillway and 1000' east of 233rd Street West, to allow for roadwork.

County officials say the road will be closed from 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 until 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.