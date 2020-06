Village officials in Carbon Cliff are alerting the public of a closure for road repair starting on Monday, June 22.

Officials say the south end of Mansur Avenue will be closed to all traffic during the repair. The avenue will not be accessible from Valley View Drive.

Drivers are being asked to enter Mansur Avenue on the north side entering from Route 84.

The roadway is expected to be finished and returned to its normal traffic pattern by the following week.