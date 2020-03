I-74 River Bridge officials announced a one-day closure of Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf. This will be on Wednesday, April 1, weather permitting.

Officials say this will be between 14th Street and Kimberly Road.

The closure is expected to begin at 8 a.m. and go until 3 p.m. to allow contractors to pour concrete for the overheard I-74 structure.

Drivers should find an alternate route on this day.