Portion of Mississippi Boulevard to be closed for I-74 River Bridge work

Starting on Monday, June 15, a section of Mississippi Boulevard will be closed as part of a construction update on the new I-74 River Bridge.

This will be between 12th Street/Kimberly Road and 15th Street. Officials say 14th Street will also be closed between Mississippi Boulevard and Brown Street.

The work is weather dependent and is expected to last until late July. This will be to facilitate reconstruction/reconfiguration of the roadway and intersection.

Drivers will be able to go to businesses along 14th Street from southbound 14th Street. They'll also be able to access the Lourdes Catholic School and church from westbound Mississippi Boulevard.