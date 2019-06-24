Portion of Pershing Avenue blocked off due to police presence

A large police presence has the intersection of Pershing Court and Pershing Avenue blocked off.

Our crew on scene says police are speaking with multiple witnesses in the area.

Police were called to the 200 block of Pershing Court around 9:30 a.m., for a report of a possible shooting. At this time, police have not told TV6 if there was a shooting.

TV6 will work to get those questions answered and will update this story as soon as they are available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled "CityConnect Davenport, IA" or "CrimeReports by Motorola".