Portion of River Drive down to two lanes for months for sewer line work

Starting Monday, Jan. 20, River Drive will go down to one lane in each direction between Perry and East 3rd Street. City officials say this will be for the installation of a new sewer line.

Traffic will be head-to-head in the two north lanes.

Officials say the work is estimated to be finished by Monday, March 2. This will be based on weather conditions and subsurface conditions.

The project is one of many phases necessary to abandon the 1930's sewer interceptor according to city officials.

You can find out more about this project by clicking this link.