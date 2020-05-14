Portion of River Drive in Moline to be closed for one night due to I-74 bridge work

Progress is being made on the new I-74 bridge. Officials say progress is being made with reconstructing eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 in Moline.

"Contractors completed forming the deck and tying rebar for the section of I-74 over River Drive, and now we're getting ready to pour the concrete," officials said in a Facebook post.

On Thursday night, May 21, officials will close River Drive under the new I-74 structure to allow the contractor to set up equipment. This is dependent on the weather.

The closure will take place for one night from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Commuters will still be able to take the I-74 on and off-ramps at River Drive and off-ramps to 7th Avenue, however, all exits into downtown Moline will be right turn only.