Portion of River Drive reopens due to recent fall of Mississippi River

A portion of River Drive in Davenport is being reopened following the recent fall of the Mississippi River.

City officials say River Drive is being reopened at 3rd and 4th Streets on Wednesday.

"It is too early to tell when things will return to normal across the rest of the riverfront, though," officials said in a Facebook post. "As of our most recent check-in with our friends at the National Weather Service, the river should continue to fall over the coming weeks; however, that fall is expected to be gradual."