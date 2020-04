Davenport Police said around 5:50 p.m. they responded to a report of a crash on West Kimberly Rd. between Wisconsin Ave. and I-280.

A portion of the road remains closed.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office told TV6 the crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV.

Two people were injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

TV6 is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story.