Portion of eastbound I-74 to be closed for I-74 reconstruction; expected to last through spring

Starting on Monday, March 16, work is expected to start on I-74 that will require changes to how drivers access I-74 eastbound.

I-74 River Bridge officials announced Monday that, weather permitting, work to reconstruct eastbound I-74, that's heading into Illinois, will require changes to accessing eastbound I-74 and Avenue of the Cities.

Officials say the changes will take place in stages over several days and that it will start at 7th Avenue.

This will impact:

- The eastbound I-74 entrance ramps at 7th Avenue and avenue of the Cities will be closed

- The eastbound I-74 exit ramp to Avenue of the Cities will be closed

- The eastbound I-74 (Illinois-bound) exit ramp to River Drive and 7th Avenue will remain open

You can find more details, including detours, at this link.