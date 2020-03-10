Portion of eastbound I-74 to be closed for I-74 reconstruction; expected to last through spring

Starting on Monday, March 16, work is expected to start on I-74 that will require changes to how drivers access I-74 eastbound.

I-74 River Bridge officials announced Monday that, weather permitting, work to reconstruct eastbound I-74, that's heading into Illinois, will require changes to accessing eastbound I-74 and Avenue of the Cities.

Officials say the changes will take place in stages over several days and that it will start at 7th Avenue.

This will impact:

- The eastbound I-74 entrance ramps at 7th Avenue and avenue of the Cities will be closed

- The eastbound I-74 exit ramp to Avenue of the Cities will be closed

- The eastbound I-74 (Illinois-bound) exit ramp to River Drive and 7th Avenue will remain open

Getting to eastbound I-74 The eastbound I-74 entrance ramps at 7th Avenue and Avenue of the Cities will be closed.

From downtown Moline: Take 7th Avenue to southbound 15th Street, continue on southbound 16th Street, turn left onto eastbound John Deere Road, and then take the ramp to eastbound I-74 (Galesburg).

From Avenue of the CIties: Take southbound 16th Street, turn left onto eastbound John Deere Road, and then take the ramp to eastbound I-74 (Galesburg).

Getting to Avenue of the CIties: The eastbound I-74 exit ramp to Avenue of the Cities will be closed.

Detour: Remain on eastbound I-74 and exit at East John Deere Road (Exit 4B), then take the first ramp on the right that says "Local Traffic - Davenport" to get on westbound (Iowa-bound) I-74. Continue on westbound I-74 and exit at Avenue of the Cities (Exit 3).

The eastbound I-74 entrance ramp at 7th Avenue will be closed and southbound 19th Street will remain closed.

Detour: Take 7th Avenue to southbound 15th Street to Avenue of the Cities.