Portion of west 76th Street in Davenport to be reduced to one lane until June

A portion of West 76th Street will be down to one lane in Davenport and the work is expected to last until June.

Officials with the city say the lane reduction will be in each direction between Brady and Division Streets. This is expected to begin on Monday, March 9 and is expected to be finished by June 1.

The work is for pavement improvements and drivers will need to be alert to changing traffic control as concrete panels are replaced along the stretch.

Officials say access to businesses will be maintained.

Some delays are possible due to construction and turning traffic.