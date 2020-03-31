Portions of Palmer Hills Golf Course to be closed for repairs

Portions of Palmer Hills Golf Course will be closed temporarily to allow for repairs on the course in Bettendorf.

City officials say the repairs will be made at several bridges across the course.

The repairs are planned to be staged to allow for either the front nine or back nine holes to remain open at all times. Officials say "at no time" should the entire course be closed down.

The work is weather dependent and will start on Tuesday, March 31 and last until approximately May 1, 2020.