Positive coronavirus cases reported in Muscatine, Dubuque counties

The Iowa Department of Public has been notified of 15 additional positive cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, in nine counties, including Dubuque and Muscatine.

The new cases bring the total number of positive cases statewide to 105. There have been 2,043 negative tests as of Monday morning that includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 15 individuals include:

• Allamakee County, an adult between 18 and 40.

• Dubuque County, an adult between 18 and 40 and an adult between 61-80.

• Hancock County, two adults between 61 and 80.

• Johnson County, one adult between 41 and 60 and two adults between 61 and 80.

• Linn County, one adult between 18 and 40 and one adult between 41 and 60.

• Muscatine County, one adult between 41 and 60.

• Polk County, one adult between 18 and 40 and one adult between 41 and 60.

• Wapello County, one adult between 61 and 80.

• Woodbury County, one adult between 41 and 60.

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found >here.

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at other labs and will soon provide additional information regarding hospitalization and recovery.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference Monday, March 23, at 2:30 p.m. The press conference will be streamed and posted in full on >her Facebook page.

TV6 also will air the press conference on Cozi TV 6-3.