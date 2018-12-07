Possible carbon monoxide poisoning sends 9 to hospitals

Nine people have been hospitalized in Chicago with possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

Chicago fire officials say levels of the odorless and colorless gas were found to be high about 8 a.m. Friday in an East Garfield Park neighborhood home.

WLS-TV reports that firefighters responded to a report that someone in the home fell and that meters carried by paramedics showed high levels of carbon monoxide when they entered.

The television station also reports that a hazardous materials team and additional ambulances were called to the home. A paramedic was evaluated for carbon monoxide poisoning as a precaution.

The conditions of people taken to hospitals were not immediately available.

