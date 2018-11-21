Post Thanksgiving Snow Storm?

By now you've probably heard travel could be problematic by Sunday in the midwest. There will be a storm system that bring rain and snow to our region along with windy conditions by Monday. With it still being several days away, there will likely be great changes in the forecast. The reason I am approaching this system with caution is due to two things. Most systems this far out are projected to move through too fast. So the timing of this system I believe will be pushed back into Sunday night and Monday morning. Second the track of this system will be very very important to our area. A shift in 50 miles could mean lots of snow or no snow for our area. So what does this mean for you? Pay attention to the forecast this weekend, especially if you have travel plans as the midwest will have some nasty weather to deal with.