Post office in Alpha renamed to honor fallen soldier

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos hosted a ceremony in Alpha on Thursday to rename the post office there in honor of Army Captain Joshua Steele.

He died serving in Afghanistan in 2007.

The event included Captain Steele's family, local officials and members of the community.

Captain Steele was 26 when he was killed by a roadside bomb while serving in Operation Enduring Freedom. He was a Galesburg native and a resident of North Henderson, Ill.

He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

