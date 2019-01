The USPS says they will not be picking up or distributing mail on Wednesday, January 30th, 2019. This is related to Polar Vortex, Jayden.

The following areas will not receive mail:

Minnesota, Western Wisconsin, Iowa, Western Illinois.

Retail operations at local offices will be available but may be limited.

Officials say, there will be no collection mail pick up from businesses or collection boxes. There will also be no residential or commercial package pick-up services.