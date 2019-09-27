Postpartum doulas now available to help women in Quad Cities

Being a first time mother can be difficult. An international organization is training women in the Quad Cities interested in being a support system.

Motherhood is something Annette Johnson is getting used to but understands it's not easy.

“I did not have postpartum depression or anxiety with either of my first two children. I did with my third and I did have family here to help and support, but it was a very trying time,” she said.

She’s now hoping to be a doula. Someone who offers support to new mothers. She’s one of four women taking the Postpartum Doula Training class at Motherhood Matters in Davenport. The training though is much more than the name.

“A lot of people still use the word postpartum and they are referring to depression. We know that postpartum the definition of it is the time after the birth. So everybody has a postpartum,” said Katie Nyberg, Postpartum doula trainer with Childbirth and Postpartum Professionals Association.

The class is being taught by Katie Nyberg. A trainer with Childbirth and Postpartum Professionals Association. Nyberg says the need for doulas is on the rise and that's why they brought the course to the Quad Cities.

“It's very important because we want parents to feel very confident in their role. Not just mom, but, the dad and partner as well,” she said.

A need that Johnson says she wished she had.

“Absolutely, nothing to be ashamed of. I would say that it should be shouted at the rooftop. I have a doula to help me around the house and you should have one too,” said Johnson. “It’s just one big support system. Women helping women, women helping families,”

In life we all could use an extra hand. The organization says since working with families they have seen less cases of postpartum mood and anxiety disorders. The overall health of mothers and their babies has also improved.

To find a doula in the area search Doula Match

If you are interested in taking a class to become a doula contact

CAPPA