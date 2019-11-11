Pot use up, cigarette use down in young adults

College students are putting down cigarettes in favor of joints.

A study found marijuana usage is growing among young adults.

Researchers looked at data from 2002 to 2016 to identify trends in smoking and they found pot use had increased by nearly 8% among 18- to 22-year-olds in college.

By 2016, about 40% of young adults admitted to using marijuana in the previous year.

The research found students weren’t just more likely to use marijuana, they were smoking weed exclusively.

The study showed tobacco use is steadily decreasing.

The research can be found in Monday’s edition of the American Academy of Pediatrics Journal.

