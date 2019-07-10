Potential Gulf of Mexico tropical system could impact gas prices this weekend.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 2 has not officially formed into Tropical Storm Barry yet, but it's already causing some issues in the Gulf of Mexico.

The current forecast path of the system is expected to travel west along just off the coast, before eventually turning north toward the Louisiana and Texas coastline.

This area is also where many of the offshore oil rigs and gas leases reside. What will likely become Barry, is expected to strengthen into a Hurricane, bringing Hurricane force winds, along with very heavy rainfall to the off shore hub of oil rigs.

Closures and evacuations from these rigs will likely be ordered in the coming days, meaning the potential for this tropical system to impact gas prices across the country. Due to direct impacts from this system, it may take a few days after the storm to get production up and running again.

The good news is that we are not expecting major wind impacts to the offshore areas, so hopefully production will be up and running pretty soon.

If you can, you may want to fill up those tanks going into the weekend, before prices begin to inch upward.