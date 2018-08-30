Portillo's celebrating grand opening of new Davenport location next Thursday

UPDATE 6/3/19: Portillo's is celebrating the grand opening of its new store in Davenport on Thursday, June 13.

It's hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

Portillo’s is best known for its hot dogs but has has branched out to include other items, including a variety of sandwiches, burgers, salads, ribs, pasta and desserts.

UPDATE 8/30/18: Portillo's, the Chicagoland restaurant brand, unveiled plans for its new Quad Cities location, the first in the state of Iowa.

The restaurant will be part of the new Hanlin’s Creek development between the intersections 53rd & Elmore and 53rd & Lorton. The location marks the brand’s first Quad Cities location, and its first restaurant in the state of Iowa.

Once complete, the restaurant will feature a diner-themed interior, drawing décor inspiration from the 1950’s and 1960’s. The 9,000-square foot restaurant will include seating for more than 200 guests, a seasonal outdoor patio, and a double-lane drive-thru. Guests to the new Davenport location can enjoy all of Portillo’s classic menu items.

UPDATE 8/22/18: In a unanimous vote, the Davenport City Council approved the final consideration of the rezoning request that may bring a Portillo's to Davenport.

ORIGINAL: In a unanimous vote, the Davenport City Council approved the second consideration of a rezoning request that could bring a Portillo's to Davenport.

WCT Properties wants to rezone around 6.5 acres of land just off of 53rd Street across from the new Costco. They would like to put a Portillo's, retail space and dine-in restaurant on the property.

Residents have complained this would bring more traffic and water issue to their neighborhood.

One couple hired an attorney to represent them and around a dozen other neighbors. At the beginning of the process, they had five conditions they wanted to be added to the rezoning approval. They have now narrowed that to two.

Wednesday night, Aug. 8, they asked Lorton Avenue be vacated and a cul de sac put there. They also asked Lorton Avenue be resurfaced from 46th to 54th Street.

But one neighbor who spoke during public comment said he did not want a cul de sac at Lorton and Ald. Rich Clewell, who represents the area where the rezoning request lies, said at a neighborhood meeting, residents were split 50/50 on the installation of a cul de sac.

Ald. Clewell asked city staff Wednesday night to prepare a resolution that would say the city would study traffic over the next year on Lorton Avenue to determine if a cul de sac is appropriate.

The rezoning request will see its final vote on Aug. 22.

