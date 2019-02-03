Pothole Patrol: Quad City residents express frustration over potholes

With the snow melting, potholes have been appearing all over the Quad Cities - letting residents see and feel various sized potholes. They've been affecting drivers and their cars.

Madline Barber, a student at Palmer explained, "my car's pretty low to the ground so it's very noticeable when there are potholes because it scrapes the bottom plastic piece"

Potholes are caused by freezing and thawing cycles. When water seeps into the pavement and freezes, it causes the pavement to rise. Then, traffic passes by and holes start to appear.

"I've been very careful and watched for them so there's not any damage" shared Barber.

But, others haven't been so lucky. Some Davenport residents have had to pay hundreds of dollars after hitting so many potholes.

One of those residents is Kim Noftsker who said, "My car's hit a few of them actually... I took it in before and there was something wrong with the engine mount and they said it was from hitting potholes."

And they think this year has been worse because of the drastic changes in weather. Steve Carlson, a Davenport resident said, "I think it's worse this year, the cold weather, a lot of snow, salt. I think the extremes in temperature, the warmer before and now the colder and it's definitely causing more potholes"

Noftsker and Carlson added, "I hope it gets warmer and we hope they fix the potholes!"

If you see any potholes you want KWQC to check out, contact us through our Facebook or website!

