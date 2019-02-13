Power Pole V.S. Snowplow

An investigation is underway after police say a power pole had been struck by a city snowplow knocking the pole down in the 2500 block of West Locust Street Wednesday morning.

Officials say Locust Street was temporarily blocked and then reduced to one westbound lane being blocked while crews removed the debris from the roadway.

Police say one vehicle did drive over the power lines causing the wires to wrap around the vehicle tire. the vehicle and the city snowplow had moderate damage according to the investigation.

No injuries were reported, MidAmerican Energy was notified and responded.