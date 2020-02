More than 2,300 people are without power on the Illinois side of the river right now.

According to MidAmerican Energy Company's outage map, 2,342 customers have lost power in the Hampton area.

The outage started at 7:18 p.m. and is expected to be restored by 9:45 p.m.

MidAmerican officials say they do not know the cause out of the outage yet but have a crew on the way to investigate and resolve the issue.