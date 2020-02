More than 1,500 people are without power on the Illinois side of the river right now.

According to MidAmerican Energy Company's outage map, as of 9:03 p.m., 1,595 customers have lost power in the Hampton/Port Byron/Rapids City area.

The outage started at 7:18 p.m. and is expected to be restored by 9:45 p.m.

The cause is believed to be a transformer that went down.

Warming centers have opened up in Port Byron and Rapids City's city halls for those who are affected.