East Moline Police tell TV6 a single-vehicle accident on 13th Street and 21st Avenue caused a loss of power in the surrounding areas. Police tell TV6 the vehicle hit a power pole.

There are no injuries reported.

MidAmerican crews are currently working to restore power. According to their website, 1,090 customers are without power. The website says the estimated time of restoration is 12:30 A.M.