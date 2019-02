Update: As of 7:30 a.m., only 32 customers in Park View still had no power. Estimated restoration, according to Alliant, was 10 a.m.

Just after 4:30 in the morning Tuesday, more than 1,300 Alliant Energy customers lost power. The Park View area is in the dark but, according to Alliant, power should be restored by 7 a.m.

The cause of the outage is unclear. One viewer tells TV6 she saw a flash before losing her power.