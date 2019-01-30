Power outage in Sterling has people leaving home to stay warm

The community of Sterling has regained power after a damaged line left nearly 1,300 ComEd customers without electricity. Warming centers were already set up even before the outage, but some were looking at alternate ways to keep warm.

John Scanlan and his family are getting ready to leave after they woke up and found their power was out this morning.

“We have a 7-month old and so obviously, he's my main concern. Keeping him warm, so it was definitely a race to try and figure out what we can do and where we can go,” said Scanlan.

Scanlan says they plan to go to a friend’s house instead of a warming center.

“A little bit more privacy verses being stuffed in a room with a bunch of people,” said Scanlan.

The City of Sterling says the power outage happened around 2:30 Wednesday morning. The damaged power line left hundreds without power for most of the day. Even before the outage, there was warming shelters set up in preparation for the record freezing cold.

“This cold is for real, it's very dangerous out there,” said Tim Morgan, Police Chief of Sterling Police Department.

The Salvation Army was one of the places that opened its doors to the community. Three people stopped in and officials with the organization say that's better than nothing.

“I imagine there's probably some in the community that cannot find a place to get warm,” said David Amick, Captain Administrator for the Sterling Salvation Army. “As dangerously cold as it is we don't want people out there walking around,”

So as power crews worked through the cold the police department is issuing a warning.

“If you don't have to leave your house today or part of tomorrow stay home,” said Chief Morgan.

The Salvation Army plans to have their doors open to the public on Thursday until 4 p.m.

