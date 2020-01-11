Power outages reported in the QCA

With the strong winds and winter weather, therer are hundreds of residents without power in the Quad Cities area.

Blue Grass, Iowa has over 950 customers without power through MidAmerican. That's just South of US Route 61.

Their website says they hope to have power restored between 9 and 10 A.M. on Saturday.

For Alliant Energy customers, the power outages are more to the North - with about 500 customers without power near Walcott, a few more just North of I-80 and east of I-61 near Eldridge, and about 400 in Maysville.

Those happened about 6 this morning and

Alliant's website says they're still evaluating the shortage, but power will likely be restored between 9 and 10 this morning as well.

