Over 1,000 people are without power throughout the Quad Cities according to multiple power company websites.

According to MidAMerican's outage map, there are currently 1,294 customers without power. Out of that number, only 8 of those customers are outside of the Quad Cities area.

According to Ameren's website, there are 118 customers without power in Illinois.

According to Alliant's website there are 185 customers without power.