Power outages reported, trees fall into homes across the QC during Tuesday night storm

Thousands of people are in the dark after strong storms moved through the Quad CIties area Tuesday night.

According to the MidAmerican power outage map more than 1,600 people throughout the area are without power.

TV6 reporter Sarah Jones reported a tree on a home on West 7th Street in Davenport. Witnesses tell TV6 that three people were inside the home and one person suffered a cut to their hand.

TV6 is aware of several other trees and power lines. MidAmerican reminds everyone to stay away from down power lines.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.