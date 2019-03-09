Powerball jackpot climbs to $414 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing

Ten weeks have come and gone since someone last won the Powerball jackpot, but Saturday could be the day someone finally gets lucky.

Powerball will draw numbers for an estimated $414 million grand prize Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.

A jackpot winner will match numbers on all five white balls and the red Powerball. The white balls will be numbered one through 69 and the Powerball will be one through 26.

Statistically, you only have a one in 292.2 million chance of winning the big prize. Even so, smaller prizes can be won by matching fewer numbers.

Matching the numbers on the five white balls without the Powerball will still make you a millionaire, as it did for three people in the March 6 drawing.

Twenty-six people won $50,000 by matching four white balls and the Powerball.

But if you were to beat the long odds and hit the jackpot, you’d have an important decision to make: cash or annuity.

Taking the cash option will net you all the money available in the prize pool. In this case, that’s an estimated $247.9 million.

The annuity option will give you the entire jackpot broken down into 30 payments over 29 years. To combat inflation, each payment will 5 percent larger than the previous.

Of course, federal and jurisdictional taxes apply to both options.

Drawings will be held every Wednesday and Saturday night at 11 ET until someone wins the jackpot. If nobody wins, the jackpot will continue to climb.

Currently, it is the 16th highest in Powerball history.

When a jackpot winner is determined, the prize will reset at $40 million.

