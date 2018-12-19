Pre-Holiday Travel Looking Good

Active weather will setup over the midwest over the next few days, but no system is looking significant enough to impact travel pre-Christmas travel. After Thursday's frontal passage near normal temperatures are expected in the KWQC viewing area. This means that any system that slides through the area will bring a rain/snow chance. Right now the weekend will be dry,but a system will roll through the midwest Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day. It looks to be more of a dud than a doozy. Post Christmas travel looks to be more interesting with a strong system rolling through Wednesday into Thursday next week. At this time it looks to be a rain event along with breezy conditions. This would impact air travel more so than ground travel and is the system that bears watching the most at this time.