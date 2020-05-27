Preemption shooting being investigated as possible murder-suicide

Evidence in the investigation into a shooting that left two people dead in Preemption May 20 is leading the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office to believe the incident is a murder-suicide.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday in a media release that the preliminary opinion of the forensic pathologist that conducted the autopsy is that Myra Long, 62, and Richard Reams, 65, died from single gunshot wounds.

The sheriff’s office added that the official manner and cause of death will be determined by Mercer County Coroner Greg Larson when the investigation is completed.

No other information, including who deputies believe is the shooter or the address of where the shooting occurred, has been released.

