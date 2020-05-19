Pregnancy Resources to hold diaper drive-through Thursday at Moline, Davenport offices

Pregnancy Resources will hold a diaper drive-through at two locations Thursday morning.

The drive-through will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Pregnancy Resources Moline office, 3825 16th St., and Davenport office, 2706 W. Central Park.

Parents with children under three can receive a free package of diapers (24 count).

Limit one package per adult or two packages per car. Sizes 1-5 are available (quantities limited).

For more information, email Liz Ryan, Liz@qcpregnancy.org, or call 309-797-3636.

