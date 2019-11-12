Pregnant Iowa woman killed in crash

An eastern Iowa woman killed in a Saturday evening car crash was 28 weeks pregnant, according to her mother.

Hannah R. Ruggeberg, 20, of Bellevue, Iowa, died in an accident with another vehicle on Highway 52 South near Bradel Cove in Dubuque County.

“I not only lost a daughter, I lost a grandson as well,” Jessica Ruggeberg said.

“[He was named] baby Kashton.”

A 3-year-old riding in the car with Hannah Ruggeberg, who was babysitting the child, was injured and airlifted to a hospital.

A 69-year-old man in the other vehicle received minor injuries.

Funeral arrangements for Ruggeberg are pending at Hachmann Funeral Home in Bellevue.

“[Hannah] was just so innocent,” Jessica Ruggeberg said.

“At the wrong place at the wrong time.”