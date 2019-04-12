Pregnant mother and her children hit while crossing street in Ohio

A pregnant woman loses her baby and her young daughter after they were hit by a car while crossing a street in Ohio.

The woman and her two daughters were hit near Columbus on Thursday.

A 6-year-old girl died. Doctors performed and emergency c-section on the woman, but the baby was stillborn.

The woman and her 4-year-old daughter survived, but both are seriously injured.

A witness held one of the girls until help arrived.

There's no word on whether the driver will face charges.