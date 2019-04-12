Pregnant woman among those attacked by flock of turkeys in MA neighborhood

Turkeys are giving residents a hard time in a Massachusetts neighborhood.

That’s especially so for Kenda Carlson, a pregnant woman who’s been pecked twice within a week.

"Next thing I know, I'm encircled. They're pecking at the back of my legs. A couple more appear and I cannot get away,” Carlson said. “Hovering over my belly, I'm kicking them behind me, I'm screaming bloody murder.

"The bruises are on my legs, most of them are on the back of my legs, turkey height. The fear is more overwhelming than the pain. It wasn't until I got home and I was like 'Oh, my God.'"

She's now on guard during her daily walks, and she's not alone.

Using a shovel, workers had to fend off a feathered mob two weeks ago. The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife has taken several complaints for this flock in particular.

Experts say it's common for turkeys to charge and peck during mating season.

“It’s literally just part of their mating ritual where they’re trying to assert dominance within their group of within their flock,” said David Scarpitti, a turkey biologist.

Experts say never run from a turkey. Stand your ground and use something to shoo them away.

Armed with an umbrella for her next walk, at seven-months pregnant, Carlson isn’t taking any chances.

“This [umbrella] is from my mother-in-law. She did not want it to happen again. She is worried about the baby and so decided this would be the best thing and actually, I love it,” Carlson explained. “It gives me some peace of mind.”

There has been no word on if those turkeys will change their tune when it gets closer to Thanksgiving.

