Preliminary tornado reports March 28, 2020

On Saturday, March 28th, 2020 severe thunderstorms and tornadoes passed through parts of Iowa and Illinois. The National Weather Service has been working to survey the damage and confirm any tornadoes that developed that night. We know there were at least 4 observed tornadoes, and we will continue giving you the latest on this.

1. (WHITESIDE COUNTY, 5 SW TAMPICO) A tornado made its mark on a farmstead in Southern Whiteside County as it moved northeast. See image for further details. This EF-1 tornado caused outbuilding damage and uprooted trees at the farmstead. The tornado flipped a farm irrigation system before lifting.